Sheikh Mohammed shared his appreciation on his official X account. Emphasising the significance of their participation, Sheikh Mohammed acknowledged the new experiences gained and the valuable international relations fostered through this global platform.

“Proud of our police cadres participating in the Olympic Games Paris 2024 —an opportunity to gain new experiences, forge new friendships and strengthen our international relations. Wishing them all the best in this global endeavour, and heartfelt appreciation to my brother Sheikh Saif bin Zayed for his dedicated efforts over the past decades in elevating our police cadres to such advanced levels,” Sheikh Mohammed said.