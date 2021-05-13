Dubai: As residents across the UAE are celebrating the long Eid Al Fitr weekend, doctors, nurses and medical staff working at the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) have shared an awareness video, reminding everyone to keep safe and healthy during these holidays.
“Remember to observe safety measures; let’s minimise gatherings as much as we can,” said MoHAP in the one-minute video.
‘Eid reflects happiness’
Doctors also reminded residents: “Eid reflects happiness, accompanied by safety and health. Eid should bring us closer, but social distancing is the key to overcoming the pandemic. Vaccination will also help bring back the Eid vibes faster.”
MoHAP also pointed out not to feast too much after fasting. “Since our bodies have become used to fasting during Ramadan, let’s avoid excessive consumption during Eid,” the doctors added.
‘Safety is the real Eid’
Nurses also reminded everyone to keep a safe distance, keep oneself hydrated, and not to visit anyone if they experience any of the COVID-19 symptoms. “We wish you a happy Eid. Yours and your family’s safety is the real Eid,” MoHAP continued.
UAE residents are enjoying the Eid break from Tuesday, May 11, until Saturday May 15.