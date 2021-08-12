Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with UAE University officials Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, vice-chancellor; Prof. Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs; and Philip Purnell, Ranking Projects manager, at Gulf News EduFair on Thursday.. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Students, parents and members of the academia trooped to Gulf News EduFair, the first on-ground event of its kind dedicated to higher education in the UAE, that opened on Thursday and will run until Saturday at Shangri-La Hotel in Dubai.

Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, Abdul Hamid Ahmad, led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with UAE University officials Prof. Ghaleb Al Hadrami Al Breiki, vice-chancellor; Prof. Ayesha Salem Al Dhaheri, associate provost for Student Affairs; and Philip Purnell, Ranking Projects manager.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad, Gulf News CEO, Editor-in-Chief and Executive Director of Publishing, at Gulf News EduFair on Thursday.. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Resilience amid pandemic

Welcoming the guests and visitors, David George, Publisher, Commercial, Gulf News Publishing, said: “As Gulf News marks this first on-ground event of its kind dedicated to higher education in the UAE, we pay tribute to the resilience of students, professors and universities, who in the face of the pandemic that forces almost every institute to close its doors, have ensured that learning continues.”

David George addressing the gathering. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“Amid the crisis of the pandemic, our universities have shown great leadership and innovation ensuring that learning never stops and no learner is left behind. They have worked individually and collectively to find solutions and create new learning environments for students to allow their education to continue.”

George also noted that “UAE-based universities have emerged as the preferred destination for thousands of students in the country and abroad.” It is for this reason that Gulf News has organised the face-to-face and free-to-attend Gulf News EduFair.

Visitors interact with a fair official at Gulf News EduFair on Thursday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

“We want to guide students and their families on all matters related to the September intake and beyond as we bring together leading universities in the UAE, offering world-class programmes under one roof,” he added.

Not-to-be-missed opportunity