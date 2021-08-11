Image Credit: Supplied

Heriot-Watt University today announced the launch of Enrolment Week from August 15th to 19th at its campus in Dubai Knowledge Park. Aimed at creating a hassle-free joining experience for those joining the University in the new academic year, students can take advantage of this initative to complete all critical first steps towards beginning their higher education.

Commenting on the same, Michael Lawson, Regional Director – Recruitment, Heriot-Watt University Dubai said “Enrolment Week is a brand new initiative that we have put in place before the start of the new academic year. We believe new students will benefit greatly from it, as it will give them a chance to complete all formalities ahead of induction and integrate smoothly and easily into University life, which is a big part of academic success. Through Enrolment Week, we hope to set students up for the best possible University experience, whilst adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.”

During the course of Enrolment Week, parents, students and working professionals will be invited to update their applications and receive unconditional offers as applicable. They will have access to counselling and assessments for scholarships. Finance counters will be open all day long to those wishing to pay tuition fees. The Student Services team will be present at all times to guide students and their families on how to enrol as well as complete their course registration. New students will receive their University ID Cards and can also meet with the visa processing team for advice. Additionally, all students will receive email guidance on how to enrol if they wish to undertake the process themselves at home, especially international students.

All proceedings will be conducted in a socially distanced manner, and all visitors will receive dedicated time slots, keeping in mind COVID - 19 protocols.