Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed during a virtual meeting with key ministers and officials on the latest precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Image Credit: Screengrab

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, praised the commitment of expatriate residents to all precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country.

Sheikh Mohamed has been emotionally impressed when he heard expatriate residents singing the UAE’s national anthem from the balconies and windows of their homes at such a challenging time.

“My eyes were almost full of tears, when I heard about expatriates singing our national anthem, with videos circulating on social media,” Sheikh Mohamed emotionally said

Sheikh Mohamed was speaking during a virtual meeting with key ministers and officials on the latest precautionary and preventive measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

During the video conference, Sheikh Mohamed followed on the latest developments and updates on the COVID-19 virus as well as the preventive measures taken to limit the pandemic. He reassured citizens and residents about the UAE’s full capability of controlling the coronavirus situation.

“I was briefed about national efforts to control COVID-19 during a video call with officials. I am reassured that the UAE is fully capable of managing this situation and sincerely thank all those involved in the fight against the virus,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

Sheikh Mohamed spoke with the officials separately asking them about the coronavirus updates and efforts to deal with it. He praised the efforts of unsung heroes-the frontline soldiers, who are doing their utmost to safeguard the safety and wellbeing of all community members.

"Today, we are passing through a phase of challenge and you are in charge today, and I want to hear from you about the latest measures taken as part of this battle against the coronavirus, and I am sure we will overcome it.

Food, medicine supply and life essentials in safe hands

“Food and medicine supply and all other life essentials are in safe hands in the UAE whatever direction the crisis may lead us in. We will never be reluctant to take whatever necessary against any potential threat to people’s life. In the meantime, we would not let the development grind to a halt," Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed during the conference call that was attended by representatives of the country’s education, food security, health and economic sectors.

"The coronavirus crisis has placed the government, the private sector and the entire world in the face of an massive challenge, which is protecting people’s health while keeping business movement alive in our institutions while ensuring public services remain unaffected,” he added.

Sheikh Mohamed expressed his appreciation for compliance with the strict measures taken to contain the spread of the coronavirus by residents across the country, including the national sterilisation programme, and added: “We are proud of our citizens and expatriate residents living on the soil of our country. We are proud of expatriate residents who share with us our identity. It’s impressive to hear our residents chanting the National Anthem of the UAE on social media platforms as the National Disinfection Programme is being carried out nationwide. God bless you all, and God Willing, we will survive these trying times.”

“All levels of leadership in government are following with interest and gratitude the efforts of the people involved in the battle against COVID-19. The entire world is facing challenging times, and their sacrifices will be remembered.

We are honoured to serve all people that live in the UAE. It gives us great pride to hear them singing the national anthem at such a challenging time. We will overcome this through our solidarity - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

"We are honoured to serve all people that live in the UAE. It gives us great pride to hear them singing the national anthem at such a challenging time. We will overcome this through our solidarity, " Sheikh Mohamed added.

Sheikh Mohamed asked Obaid Rashid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Director General of the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, who outlined the precautions already taken to contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Tests, economy, education

He said, “The Ministry of Health had carried out more than 220,000 laboratory tests across the UAE for COVID-19. This makes the UAE’s testing coverage at over 22,900 tests per million people -- making it the second highest test density in the world.

Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said that the ministry is working on three main priorities: ensuring the sustainability of food supplies, the tourism and hotels sector, and small and medium enterprises. “Nine temporary committees and taskforces have been set up to tackle these challenges,” he emphasised

I have no doubt that we will emerge victoriously in this battle against the challenge of this pandemic, God willing. - His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

On education, Hussein Ebrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, highlighted the successful implementation of the distance learning system, and the ministry’s readiness to handle the process, as the distance learning has been extended until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year in June.

Sheikh Mohamed told the ministers and officials that Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates are closely following up the measures taken at such times.