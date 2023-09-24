Dubai: Four prominent roundabouts in Dubai have been beautified in line with the emirate’s ‘Art in Public Spaces’ strategy.
The roundabouts include Al Warqa roundabout, Nad Al Sheba roundabout, Nad Al Hamar roundabout, and Al Khawaneej roundabout.
The ‘Dubai Public Roundabout Beauty Project’ of Dubai Municipality is aimed at enhancing the composition and visual aesthetics of Dubai.
‘Art in Public Spaces’ is designed to transform the emirate into “an open and accessible art demonstration”, further solidifying its status as a global city with a cultural and artistic heritage, the municipality said. The innovative artistic designs reflect the modern and urban essence of Dubai while harmonising with its overall aesthetic, it added.
New designs
The new design of Al Warqa (leaf) Roundabout draws its inspiration from the area’s name, featuring a central structure adorned with intricate Hoope bird design encircling the roundabout’s ring. This central structure stands at a height of 3.5m and has a thickness of 2.4m.
Similarly, the design of Nad Al Hamar Roundabout is influenced by the area’s name and visually resembles rose petals reflecting the contours of the red dunes nearby. This design, with heights ranging from 1.9m to 2.9m, evokes the beauty of Nad Al Hamar Garden.
As for Nad Al-Sheba Roundabout, the design takes its concept from the term Nad, symbolising the elevated earthy hills in the region. The roundabout’s configuration mirrors the rhythmic patterns of ocean waves, with heights varying from 0.6m to 2m.
Meanwhile, Al Khawaneej Roundabout derives its inspiration from the area’s name, associated with a freshwater well, known as Al Khawaneej. This 3-metre-tall roundabout showcases a farm inspired by the desert agricultural heritage of the local inhabitants, reflecting their essential trade and cultural practices.
The Municipality carried out horticultural activities within roundabouts, incorporating green spaces, Sesuvium, Pennisetum, bougainvillea, Ruellia, and seasonal flowers.
The civic body carries out beautification works for many facilities and objects, in addition to landscaping and horticultural work for main streets and roads, beautifying the neighbourhoods’ roundabouts by combining artistic objects with decorative landscape patterns. It is done in line with one of its strategic objectives, which focuses on enhancing the attractiveness of the emirate and providing integrated public facilities.