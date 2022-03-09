1 of 12
Leading artists, curators, creators, thinkers and technologists have descended upon Dubai for the 15th edition of Art Dubai 2022. Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Art Dubai, the leading global platform for art and artists from the Middle East and Global South, returns to Madinat Jumeirah Dubai from 11 - 13 March 2022. Ahead of the public opening, the 15th edition of the global art forum opened today for an exclusive preview running from 9 - 10 March.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Featuring over 100 contemporary and modern galleries from more than 40 countries across four main gallery sections: contemporary, modern, Bawwaba and Art Dubai Digital; a series of ambitious new commissions by internationally renowned artists, ground-breaking group exhibitions and world-class education and talks programmes, Art Dubai’s 15th edition is the most ambitious and extensive to date. Above, artwork by Anke Eilergerhard is on display at Art Dubai 2022.
Digital Work on display at Bybit gallery at Art Dubai 2022 Digital section.
Artist Sawsan Al Bahar's work on display. Under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the event aims to reinforce further Dubai's emergence as an international hub for art and culture and a significant contributor to conversations about contemporary art.
Art Dubai 2022 includes more than 30 first-time participants, and over 50% of the gallery programme is drawn from the Global South, reaffirming the fair’s position as the leading marketplace and meeting point for art and artists from this region.
Work by Marina Fedorova's Cosmodreams exhibition project on display at Art Dubai 2022 Digital section.
New for 2022 is the debut of Art Dubai Digital, an innovative new digital art and NFT section that provides a comprehensive, 360-degree introduction to this fast-developing landscape, examining the context out of which NFTs, cryptocurrency, video art and virtual reality (VR) have grown since the rise of digital art in the 1980s. Above, artist Shaikha Al Ketbi's work is displayed at Art Dubai 2022.
Om Kalthoum Bronze sculpture by Gamal El Sagini on display at Art Dubai 2022.
Art Dubai’s Artistic Director Pablo del Val commented: “For 15 years, Art Dubai has been a place to discover and celebrate new trends, creating and facilitating conversations, and celebrating the strength of creative output across the Global South. Art Dubai is a truly global art fair, and this is reflected in both the quality and geographic spread of the galleries participating this year. That so much of the programme is drawn from the Global South highlights the increased interest in and appetite for collecting non-Western art, the strengthening of the gallery scene beyond the traditional centres of the art world, and the role Art Dubai plays as a platform for regions that are under-represented in international collections.
Digital work on display by Dastan X NFTation at Art Dubai 2022 Digital section. Art Dubai Contemporary 2022 features 77 galleries from 33 countries, and welcomes 15 first-time exhibitors ranging from emerging art scenes to established international centres. Art Dubai Modern 2022 is curated by Sam Bardaouil and Till Fellrath and will feature solo presentations of museum-quality works by eleven 20th Century masters from across the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia (MENASA). Bawwaba – meaning gateway in Arabic and exclusively featuring works made in the past year or specifically for Art Dubai 2022 – is curated by Nancy Adajania and will feature ten solo presentations, including six first-time exhibitors.
As the art world continues to adapt and evolve in the digital and NFT realms, new communities are emerging to support these worlds, involving new creators and stakeholders. Art Dubai Digital is a new dedicated gallery section that seeks to provide a 360-degree overview of the digital art landscape right now. Art Dubai Digital features 17 presentations, representing a broad geographic base and includes both traditional galleries and digitally native platforms and collectives, many participating in an art fair for the first time.
NFT by artist Krista Kim on display at Art Dubai 2022 Digital section.
