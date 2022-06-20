Bollywood stars and siblings Anushka Ranjan and Akansha Ranjan were in top form as they executed gravity-defying headstands at the International Yoga Day, organised by Gulf News, at the Fairmont, The Palm on June 19.
The glamorous duo, who swear by yoga, pushed more than 100 guests from the UAE’s social and corporate world to stretch their mind and body with aplomb. The invigorating session, led by Dubai-based yogi Neha Duseja, ended on a high note as the guests took home healthy snacks from Yalla Veggie. The successful evening also taught us that yoga – no matter what your level of flexibility or experience – is the most overwhelming leveler in life. As we observe International Day of Yoga on June 21, here’s a look at the highlights from the star-studded event.