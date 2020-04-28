Al Ain Municipality says they are using pesticides to eliminate them

Locust swarms in Al Ain Image Credit: Supplied

Al Ain: Al Ain Municipality has sounded a state of maximum alert to confront desert locust swarms in some areas of the city, the municipality said on its Twitter handle.

Locusts swarms in Al Ain Social media

The municipality said it is completely ready to deal with the phenomenon of locust migration and is fighting it through safe methods and recommended materials.

“Al Ain Municipality continues to campaign against locust swarms in a number of areas in the downtown and the southern sector,” the entity said.