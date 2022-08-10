Ajman: Ajman Police in cooperation with the Municipality and Planning Department has started implementing proposed solutions to clear traffic jams caused by the new Al Nuaimiya Intersection diversion on Al Ittihad Street, from Wasit Station to Sheikh Khalifa Bridge.
This comes within the framework of Al Nuaimiya Intersection development project, which includes the construction of a bridge on Al Ittihad Street. The project will last for a year and four months.
The announcement was made at a field visit to the construction site, during which Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, inspected the new diversion to review the challenges and inspect the entrances, exits and lanes that were identified to address the causes of impediments to the flow of cars and the resulting traffic jams.
Proposed solutions
Based on Maj Gen Al Nuaimi’s instructions, the Traffic and Patrols Department, in cooperation with the Department of Municipality and Planning, began to implement the proposed solutions, including the expansion of entrances and exits leading to the diversion and exits, the expansion of the lanes where vehicles are congested, and the deployment of traffic patrols to monitor movement and catch violators.
The tour was conducted in the presence of Lieutenant Colonel Hisham Abdullah Abu Shehab, Director of Operations Department; Major Rashid Bin Hindi, Deputy Director of Traffic and Patrols Department; and Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Director of Roads and Infrastructure Department at the Municipality and Planning Department.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi called on drivers to follow the signs and adhere to specific instructions to facilitate traffic and avoid causing congestion.