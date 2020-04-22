A round of applause for the returning Naif, Dubai residents following recovery from COVID-19. Image Credit:

Dubai: A group of residents who recovered from COVID-19 received a huge round of applause from policemen and volunteers at Naif on Tuesday.

A video being circulated on social media showed the recovered patients in front of the Naif police station, where the station’s director, his deputy and representatives from Dubai Health Authority (DHA) welcomed them back into their neighbourhood.

“Try to stay safe at your home and welcome back,” an official told the gathering in the video.

According to an official in Dubai Police, the group of residents who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, returned to the area after recovery.

The group was instructed on necessary precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

They were also provided with needed support for their post-recovery living.

In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19 in congested areas of Dubai, on-site medical checks were carried out in the busy district.