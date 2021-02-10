Arif Al Hammadi

Arif Al Hammadi, Executive Vice-President, Khalifa University, said: “We find that there is so much synergy between what we do here in the UAE and in the Mars. There is evaporation of hydrogen and oxygen that doesn’t become water. This is what Hope Mars will study — why we have ice and why we have evaporation of the water. We are not just going to Mars we are doing what is best for our country,” he said.