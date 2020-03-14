Young man in his 30s pronounced dead two hours after hospital admission

One man died and four others were injured in the accident in Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit: Supplied

Fujairah: One man was killed and four others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in fell from Jebel Mebrah in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday morning.

The car was being driven by the deceased, a young Emirati in his 30s from Fujairah.

The group, who were travelling in the same car, were on a mountain trip between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah when the accident occurred. The four injured were transferred to Dibba Fujairah Hospital for treatment.

Brigadier Dr. Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at the Fujairah Police General Command, said that the accident occurred as a result of the vehicle colliding with rocks, which prompted the car to roll and fall off a cliff edge on a mountain road.

Al Yamahi said police received a call at 9am on Saturday and police and ambulances immediately rushed to the scene.

Rescuers provided medical care and transported them to hospital.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead two hours after being admitted to hospital.

One of the injured is in a critical condition, while three others received moderate injuries.