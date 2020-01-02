Thousands of visitors went to Dubai Mall, and there was hardly any space to shake a leg

Dubai Media Office shared the video of the rush of visitors at Dubai Mall on January 1, 2020. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: On the first day of 2020, thousands of visitors flocked to Dubai Mall. And the video has gone viral.

Social networking sites in the UAE re-shared the video of the unbelievably crowded shopping the centre that covers an area of ‎502,000 square metres and holds more than 1,300 shops.

The massive shopping centre at Downtown Dubai is the most-visited retail and entertainment destination in the city, which welcomes more than 80 million visitors annually.

The Dubai Mall features the Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo and a 270-degree walkthrough tunnel, as well as an Olympic-sized ice rink.

Dubai Media Office uploaded the video clip on its official Twitter account on January 1, which was accompanied with the caption: “On the first day of 2020, crowds throng Dubai Mall.”

The reaction from social media users varied from “Mashallah” and “home sweet home” to “I don't know how people enjoying [sic] with this crowd”.

Authorities in Dubai however, did not take any time off on New Year’s Day as 500 volunteers and 350 workers diligently worked throughout the night and into the early morning to clean up after the celebrations.

As many as 16 areas across Dubai held fun-filled events to ring in the New Year, including an impressive fireworks display at the Dubai Frame, Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah Beach.