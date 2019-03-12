Meet the makers of the opening act of the Special Olympics Image Credit: SUPPLIED

It will be special in more ways than one.

People of determination, for the first time in the history of a Special Olympics event are set to perform in the opening ceremony, when the international event kicks off at Abu Dhabi's Zayed Sports City. A talented bunch of individuals will have a key role to play in the opening act that is expected to go on for over two hours on March 14, Thursday.

The 'Makers' will be part of a light and pyrotechnic show at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Abu Dhabi 2019 Image Credit: SUPPLIED

These creative individuals will take the stage on the very first night of the event to express their ideas and feelings in the form of a poetry recital, a song and more. The act will not just feature performances by people of determination; several celebrities are flying in for the event from across the world. The week-long international sporting event concludes on March 21.

People of Determination collaborate with the organising team for the opening act ceremony Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Rupert Alexander Pearson, workshop director at People Creative, the agency involved in the making of the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics said, “We have been working with the people of determination to ensure their ideas and vision create the opening ceremony for the Special Olympics.”

“The idea of getting these talented individuals to be part of the opening act is a way to seamlessly include them into mainstream society. We are taking their ideas on music, using their lyrics for a song that will be part of the opening act among other creative ideas. Since August last year my team and I have worked with them to capture their ideas and turning them into a full-fledged performance for the world to see.”

Dr. Jenie Potts (left) and Rupert Alexander Pearson (right) who have been flown in from the UK to help People of Determination in conceptualising the opening act ceremony Image Credit: SUPPLIED

There are 50 ‘makers’ who are part of the opening event. “They are called makers because they are making the show, literally. Some of the ‘makers’ are athletes, others are just involved in the creation behind the opening ceremony,” said Dr. Jenie Potts, Clinical Psychologist who was especially flown in from the UK to help the team with the opening act.

On the opening night 7,500 athletes from 190 nations will take centre stage in the traditional Athlete Parade. The ceremony will see the lighting of the cauldron that will officially mark the opening of the World Games - when ‘the Flame of Hope’ completes its final journey at the iconic Zayed Sports City stadium.

Rupert Pearson and his Makers filming a documentary on the making of the opening ceremony a top a desert dune in Al Ain Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Thirty-year-old Emirati Asma Baker has written an inspiring poem and the organising team her picked her work for the opening act. Speaking to Gulf News in a telephone interview from Abu Dhabi, Baker said she gets her inspiration to write from her father, who always encouraged her to be creative.

“In fact, one of the poems I will be reciting is dedicated to him. Another one is about hope and future. A poem that I have written is also about a lesson for everyone to know that we all come into this world with our own destiny and it is important for us to value it.”

Emirati, Asma Baker, 30 is reciting a poem at the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics World Games Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Canadian expat, Nazeer Ali, 25, is working alongside Asma in a poetry recital for the opening night. “We have been practicing for a couple of months on our voice modulation and recitals. I cannot tell you more about it, but I am overwhelmed to say the least that I have been picked for the celebrations. We have never done anything like this before and it is a huge honour for me to be part of such a big event.”

Canadian expat, Nazeer Ali, 25, is working alongside Asma Baker on a poetry recital for the opening night Image Credit: SUPPLIED

British James Casaki, 31, is part of a choir for the opening night. “I cannot give you details of the song we are singing but I can say that I am very happy with the whole concept that has taken shape for the opening act. I love music, it’s my life. I have been singing since I was young. My favourite genre of music is pop and theatre.”

British expat James Casaki, 31, is part of a choir for the opening night ceremony Image Credit: SUPPLIED

“Asma, Nazeer and James form a really important part of the show. James’ ideas and lyrics he has written has inspired for a song in the choir, which is incredible,” said Jenie.

“Rupert and I have been working since October last year with the people of determination to gather their ideas and make it into a performance for the opening night. Personally, I work with special needs people in the UK and I have come here especially to help these individuals at the ceremony. Part of my role is to help the team share their ideas in a stage performance for the world to see.

The act will not just feature performances by people of determination; several celebrities are flying in for the event. Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Pearson said: “If you look at the UN convention on rights for a person with disability, it says, nothing about us is without us. And that is why this event will be so special as we will have the people of determination drive the opening ceremony.”

“It is an incredible message to tell the world about these individuals. It is not for us to tell the story, but for them to tell the story. This is why it is truly uniquely creative."

The opening night will also see more than 7,500 athletes from 190 nations take centre stage in the traditional Athlete Parade Image Credit: SUPPLIED

Meanwhile, Wemmy de Maaker, founder and managing director, Mawaheb said she is immensely proud of her students, or artists as she calls them.

“Six of our students including Asma, James and Nazeer are part of the ‘making team’ for the opening ceremony of the Special Olympics. They have been part of the project since October last year.”

Gulshan Kavarana, art teacher at Mawaheb said her students are true artists. “They are extremely bright and creative and that is why they were picked by the organisers to be part of the event. It is a matter of great pride to see our students excel,” she said.

Gulshan Kavarana (left) Alan Mongey (centre), art teachers at Mawaheb, Wemmy de Maaker, founder and managing director, Mawaheb (right) Image Credit: SUPPLIED