Ajman: Ajman Police have broken the Guinness World Record for forming the longest online video chain of human beings passing on a handheld device, to thank frontline workers. The record was created by Ajman Police on May 18, involving 303 participants from 31 nationalities who also sought to raise awareness among community members on COVID-19, using multiple languages .

A ceremony was held at Ajman Police headquarters on Tuesday afternoon to mark the event. Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, along with other senior police officers, attended the ceremony where the video was presented to the attendees.

The General Command of Ajman Police thanked the efforts of frontline workers in combating the spread of coronavirus. The General Command of Ajman Police also thanked the public for their cooperation with frontline workers and the police in adhering to the precautionary measures put in place to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hickson Daniel, representative of the Guinness World Records Foundation, handed over the certificate to Major General Al Nuaimi and the General Directors.

Major General Al Nuaimi honoured Guinness World Records and the field work team who helped in creating a new Guinness World Records.

Major General Al Nuaimi said: “First of all, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the leadership and the emirate of Ajman and its residents for their efforts in facing the crisis of COVID-19. I also have the honour to thank His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior for their generous support in ensuring the security and safety of our dear country.”

He also extend all the employees of the General Command of Ajman Police, civilians and all the frontline workers for their efforts during the challenging circumstances of the COVID-19 epidemic.