DUBAI: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Municipality to consolidate cooperation on developing a geolocation infrastructure project in Dubai as part of the Geo Dubai initiative.

The MoU, signed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa; and Dawood Al Hajri, Director-General of Dubai Municipality, includes sharing information and data to provide a comprehensive, updated and unified geolocation map for Dubai. It includes planning, designing and managing development projects in the future between both parties.

Al Tayer said, “The cooperation between government entities in Dubai is especially important as this is the ‘Year of the Fiftieth’, when we collaborate with our partners to ensure Dubai’s readiness and enhance its competitiveness and leadership. We also aim to put Dubai at the forefront of cities that anticipate and shape the future, and embark on further progress, prosperity and growth to make the UAE the world’s leading nation by its Centennial in 2071.

Geolocation infrastructure

“Our cooperation with Dubai Municipality and its Geographical Information System (GIS) Centre aims to develop a comprehensive and sustainable geolocation infrastructure that enhances smart and innovative services for customers according to the highest international standards to support the decision-making process. This aligns with the Smart Dubai initiative to make Dubai the city of the future and transform the Government of Dubai into a fully digital government,” added Al Tayer.