Dubai: Almost twelve days after a five-year-old boy was found near a mall in Dubai, police on Thursday said the child was abandoned by his biological mother five years ago and raised by a friend.

The police have arrested four women for illegally fostering the boy.

The boy was found near Al Reef Mall on September 6 and spent a few nights at Muraqqabat police station before he was shifted to Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

Brigadier Ali Ghanem, director of Muraqqabat police station said the biological mother left him just two days after giving birth in 2014 and handed him over to a female friend in Sharjah before leaving the country.

“Soon after we called people to help identify the boy, we received a phone call that the boy was seen with an Asian woman in Sharjah,” he said.

The female friend was arrested in Sharjah and she admitted that the boy was not her son and that her friend and fellow countrywoman left him with her five years ago.

“She admitted that his biological mother delivered him and left after two days to return to her home country. The mother promised her friend to come back quickly but she didn’t return.”

Brigadier Ghanem, said that the friend didn’t have an address or phone number of the biological mother and that she raised the boy for five years hoping that his mother would return to the UAE.

“After raising the child for five years, the woman was unable to handle the boy or keep him because the child reached school going age,” Ghanem added.

Her friend advised her to give the boy to another woman in the Mutaina area of Dubai.

This woman then kept the boy for some time until another friend told her to hand him over to Al Muraqabbat police station claiming that she found him near Al Reef mall.

“She fabricated the story that she found him. We conducted a DNA test of four women and found that none of them was the biological mother of the boy. They were arrested and referred to Dubai Public Prosecution for legal action,” Brig Al Ghanem said.

Dubai Police then took the boy to a hospital for medical checks and he was found to be in good health condition. Soon after he was shifted to Dubai Foundation of Women and Children.

Timeline:

Boy was born in 2014

Two days later, his biological mother left him in custody of a friend and returned to her home country

Her friend looked after the boy for five years

In 2019, another woman looked after the boy

Her friend advised her to fabricate story to police that she found him wandering alone

On September 6, boy was handed over to Al Muraqabbat police

September 7, Dubai Police sought peopl’s help in identifying the boy

September 9, boy sent to Dubai Foundation of Women and Children