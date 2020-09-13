Indian Consulate in Dubai urged the community to report deaths to avoid delays in claiming bodies. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has re-issued an advisory in which it appealed for employers and families to claim mortal remains of Indians who die in Dubai and Northern Emirates at the earliest.

“It has come to the notice of the Consulate that in some cases, the deaths of Indian nationals in Dubai and Northern Emirates are not reported to the Consulate on time, due to which there has been delays in claiming the mortal remains from various mortuaries,” the mission said in a press release issued on Sunday.

“It is re-iterated that the mortal remains must be claimed expeditiously and their burial/ cremation or repatriation completed at the earliest,” the mission stated.

In June this year, the mission had issued a similar advisory in which it appealed to the community to report deaths of Indian nationals immediately to avoid any delay in claiming the mortal remains of the deceased.

Normally, the information of the death first comes to employers, sponsors or family and friends of the deceased, the mission cited on Sunday’s second advisory on the topic.

The Consulate told Gulf News that there had been a couple of incidents in which the mortal remains were laid to rest in the UAE without the knowledge of the families back home.

“Any delay in completing the local formalities by the employers/ sponsors causes additional burden on mortuaries and government facilities, especially during the current [COVID-19] pandemic situation,” it pointed out.

The consulate appealed to all employers and sponsors to report the death of any Indian national under their sponsorship immediately on its Emergency Helpline No. +971-507347676 or on the email id deathregistration.dubai@mea.gov.in

They were also urged to take urgent steps to complete death related formalities for performing last rites locally or in India as per family’s authorisation.