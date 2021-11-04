Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Police have announced on their social media platform that a part of Al Naifa Road will be closed temporarily for the running race tomorrow.
Police have urged motorists to use alternative roads during the closure period.
The running race will be held in Umm Al Quwain’s Al Naifa area tomorrow.
The General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police is responsible for securing the route and a partial closure will be made effective in the Al Naifa area at the Al Muroor (Traffic) Roundabout and Al Naifa Roundabout, from 3pm till 6pm.