A&A Associate
Services
A&A Associate is one of the leading management consultancies in the UAE providing business set-up solutions, from licensing to liquidation.
It provides a wide range of legal, auditing, accounting, and management consulting solutions, designed to meet different business needs through a single window. Its expert team can assist in establishing a company anywhere in the UAE, including free zones, mainland, and even offshore. A&A has provided over 10,000 and completed more than 5,000 audits.
Expertise
It has in-house chartered accountants and lawyers for new and existing businesses in the UAE.
Experience
Over 10 years
Achievements
Its clients are from over 200 nationalities. A&A Associate sets up 500 new companies every month in the UAE and it is well-known for its services and commitment with more than 1,000 positive Google reviews.
Awards and recognition
Superbrand, Global Business Outlook and The Great Place To Work
Contact details
056 402 1602; Aaconsultancy.ae
Aurion
Services
Aurion’s portfolio of services includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licences, corporate tax and VAT registration, accounting and bookkeeping, chief financial officer (CFO) services, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO services for investors.
Expertise
Trust, excellence, and delivery are its motto. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.
Experience
16 years
Achievements
The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free trade zones. It has a clientele of more than 6,000 companies from 80 countries.
Awards and recognition
Some of its key awards include:
• Asia’s Greatest Brand 2022-23 Award instituted by Asia One Pvt. Ltd, India
• World’s Emerging Leader Award at House of Lords, instituted by WCRC INT
• Best Performance Consultant Award from Dubai Airport Free Zone
• Outstanding Performance Award from IFZA
Contact details
04 250 4150; contact@aurionuae.com; Aurionuae.com
Axiom Mark
Services
• Company incorporation and business set-up services
• Pro services and visa assistance
• Registration and protection of trademarks, patents, copyrights, and industrial designs
• IP portfolio management
• IP litigation management
• Anti-counterfeiting
• Franchising and licensing
• Legal translation services
Expertise
With over two decades of commitment, Axiom Mark has become a persistent partner in business success. It takes pride in providing comprehensive cost-effective, niche and agile solutions of company incorporation and related services.
Awards and recognition
In addition to various rewards and recognitions from many free zone authorities, Axiom Mark received appreciation from both the Ministry of Economy and Dubai Customs for its long-standing contributions in the sector for the past several years.
Achievements
Axiom Mark strategically focuses on cultivating exceptional leadership and fostering a team dedicated to achieving customer excellence. It has successfully completed a plethora of cases with 100 per cent satisfied customers.
Contact details
04 370 5787; Axiom-mark.com
Creative Zone
Services
Creative Zone has comprehensive business incorporation and growth solutions.
• Business set-up services in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar
• Visa and EID services
• Corporate banking solutions
• Tax and accounting services
• Media and marketing services
• Business hub and co-working spaces
Expertise
The company prides itself in being long-term partners throughout every high and low of the entrepreneurial journey. After all, business set-up is just the beginning.
Experience
Since 2010, Creative Zone has helped over 75,000 businesses .
Success stories
Clients include ekar, Lenovo, and Hyundai. Every client becomes a success story, from MENA Speakers’ Saana Azzam establishing a flourishing business to Akinbiyi Group’s Flo Akinbiyi overcoming every company challenge.
Awards and recognition
Creative Zone has 25 awards, including the Meydan Platinum Partner Award 2023, Shams Corporate Service Provider of the Year 2023, Dubai Economy Certificate of Appreciation 2022 and more.
Contact details
setup@creativezone.ae; 800 LICENSE; 04 567 7333
Decisive Zone
Services
• Entity incorporation
• Visa services
• Business space solutions
• Amendment and cancellation
• Financial and compliance
• Logistics solutions
• Private jet charter
• Legal services
• Other services
Expertise
Specialises in navigating the complexities of the UAE market. Decisive Zone handles every practical aspect of setting up a UAE business, from company formation to visa processing and liaising with the UAE government agencies.
Experience
Over 8 years
Success stories
It assists individuals, start-ups, and established businesses with bespoke business set-up.
Some of its clients are Dhabi Coin, Consensys Software Design, Soteria Aviation services, and Healthvarsity.
Awards and recognition
• Outstanding Partner Award - 2022 (IFZA)
• High Performing Channel Partner Of The Year 2021 (SHAMS)
• Outstanding Performance in Q1 2023 (RAKEZ)
Contact details
04 608 6886; hello@decisivezone.ae; Decisivezone.ae
EZONE
Services
• Business set-up
• Immigration and visa services
• PRO assistance
• Corporate sponsorship
• Bank account opening
• Compliance solutions
Expertise
• Business set-up services
• Legal and regulatory knowledge
• PRO assistance
• Financial and tax guidance
• Customised solutions
• Customer-centric approach
Experience
With more than 12 years of experience, Ezone offers a comprehensive suite of services for business set-up in the UAE.
Achievements
Client referrals, reviews, and recommendations speak of its service excellence. It has facilitated set-up of
renowned UAE companies and planted trees through its Plant It Forward Initiative, making it the trusted choice for global entrepreneurs.
Awards and Recognition
• World Woman Leadership Congress and Awards by Middle East Woman Leader Award 2023
• The Bizz Hybrid Awards by Business Excellence Award 2023
• Wealth and Finance Management Consulting Awards: Excellence in Business Setup in Dubai 2023
• Asia’s Pinnacle Award: Asia’s Reputable International Corporate Service Provider 2023
Contact details
800 – EZONEUAE (39663823); 04 559 6298; hello@e.zone; https://e.zone/
SRTIP Accelerator
Services
SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office is dedicated in providing free zone licensing for the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).
Expertise
SRTIP Accelerator serves as a one-stop hub for services encompassing banking, VAT and accounting, corporate tax advisory, trademark and patent registration, as well as legal assistance.
Experience
SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office started operations from March 2023
Achievements
Within a span of 7 months, it incorporated over 2,000 licences
Contact details
055 972 4368, Srtipacc.ae
Rank Accounting and Consultancy
Services
Accounting and bookkeeping, taxation, company set-up, consultancy, AML compliance.
Expertise
Accounting and taxation
Experience
It has been operating in the UAE since 2018
Achievements
The company has over 200 satisfied clients. It has a high success rate in getting VAT refunds.
Awards and recognition
Asia’s Greatest Brand, Asia’s Greatest Leader, BNI awards
Contact details
04-298 6501; info@rank-consultancy.com; Rank-consultancy.com
Smart Zone
Services
• Business set-up: mainland, free zone and offshore
• Auditing, accounting and bookkeeping
• UAE corporate tax and VAT consulting
• PRO visa services, Golden Visas
• Digital branding
• Virtual offices
• Serviced offices
• Bank account opening
• Will and trust management
Expertise
4.9 Google ratings; 92% customer retention rate; 100 per cent happiness
Experience
Over 13 years
Achievement
Over 30,000 business set-up
Awards and recognition
Over 25 awards, including:
• Consistent Performing Channel Partner from Sharjah Media City Free Zone
• Outstanding Performance from IFZA
• Highest number of companies formed in Q1-2023 from RAKEZ
• High Performing Channel Partner from SPC Free Zone
Contact details
04 215 4889; info@smartzone.ae;
Smartzone.ae
SwissTech Consulting
Expertise and experience
SwissTech is a dynamic business consultancy firm that offers a comprehensive range of services to help clients achieve their goals. Its expertise lies in the banking industry, with over 35 years of collective experience in this sector. With a strong foundation and a dedicated team, it has been serving clients for four successful years.
Services
Its services encompass various aspects of company formation and set-up, including comprehensive banking solutions, compliance advisory, financial planning, and strategic guidance. SwissTech collaborates closely with experienced lawyers and bankers to ensure the highest quality of service and client satisfaction.
Achievements
One of its key successes is its track record of assisting clients who have experienced disappointment with the quality of service from its competitors. SwissTech takes pride in rectifying improperly set up companies without bank accounts and providing seamless solutions that meet its clients’ needs.
SwissTech’s success stories and the trust and loyalty of its clients are a testament to the high calibre of its services. It continually strives for excellence and aims to exceed expectations.
Contact details
04 887 8528; info@swisstech-consulting.net; Swisstech-consulting.net
Virtuzone
Services
• Company registration and visa processing
• Accounting and tax services (corporate tax and VAT)
• Bank account opening assistance
• Compliance (ESR, UBO and goAML)
• Golden Visa assistance
• Crypto and Web3 licensing
• Mail management
• Virtual receptionist
• PRO services
• IT support
• Trademark and copyright registration
• Wills registration
• Second citizenship
Expertise
Corporate structuring; free zone, mainland and offshore set-up; tax consultancy; regulatory compliance; banking support; Golden Visa consultancy
Experience
15 years
Success stories
Catherine Belbin Communications, Glam Girlz, Easytruck, Fade Fit, Mermaids of Arabia, Maria Morris Real Estate
Awards and recognition
• Corporate Service Provider of the Year by Entrepreneur Middle East (2018 to 2022)
• Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company (2022)
• Best Startup Support Services by MEA Finance (2022)
• Business Influencer of the Year Award by JAFZA (2022)
• Top Performing Agent by Dubai South (2020)
• DMCC Consultant Awards by DMCC (2020)
Contact details
Virtuzone.com; 04 457 8200; info@vz.ae
