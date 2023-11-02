A&A Associate

A&A Associate is one of the leading management consultancies in the UAE providing business set-up solutions, from licensing to liquidation.

It provides a wide range of legal, auditing, accounting, and management consulting solutions, designed to meet different business needs through a single window. Its expert team can assist in establishing a company anywhere in the UAE, including free zones, mainland, and even offshore. A&A has provided over 10,000 and completed more than 5,000 audits.

Expertise

It has in-house chartered accountants and lawyers for new and existing businesses in the UAE.

Experience

Over 10 years

Achievements

Its clients are from over 200 nationalities. A&A Associate sets up 500 new companies every month in the UAE and it is well-known for its services and commitment with more than 1,000 positive Google reviews.

Awards and recognition

Superbrand, Global Business Outlook and The Great Place To Work

Contact details

056 402 1602; Aaconsultancy.ae

Staff at Aurion Business Consultants

Aurion

Services

Aurion’s portfolio of services includes company incorporation, residence visa processing, bank account opening assistance, renewal of licences, corporate tax and VAT registration, accounting and bookkeeping, chief financial officer (CFO) services, chamber of commerce registration, tax residence certificate, import/ export code, trademark registration, company liquidation, ISO standards consulting, knowledge management, and a host of PRO services for investors.

Expertise

Trust, excellence, and delivery are its motto. The company’s services are focused on enhancing business productivity, improving the quality of business operations, and reducing the operating cost for entrepreneurs.

Experience

16 years

Achievements

The award-winning company is also the registered agent and corporate service provider of 17 major free trade zones. It has a clientele of more than 6,000 companies from 80 countries.

Awards and recognition

Some of its key awards include:

• Asia’s Greatest Brand 2022-23 Award instituted by Asia One Pvt. Ltd, India

• World’s Emerging Leader Award at House of Lords, instituted by WCRC INT

• Best Performance Consultant Award from Dubai Airport Free Zone

• Outstanding Performance Award from IFZA

Contact details

04 250 4150; contact@aurionuae.com; Aurionuae.com

Axiom Mark

Services

• Company incorporation and business set-up services

• Pro services and visa assistance

• Registration and protection of trademarks, patents, copyrights, and industrial designs

• IP portfolio management

• IP litigation management

• Anti-counterfeiting

• Franchising and licensing

• Legal translation services

Expertise

With over two decades of commitment, Axiom Mark has become a persistent partner in business success. It takes pride in providing comprehensive cost-effective, niche and agile solutions of company incorporation and related services.

Awards and recognition

In addition to various rewards and recognitions from many free zone authorities, Axiom Mark received appreciation from both the Ministry of Economy and Dubai Customs for its long-standing contributions in the sector for the past several years.

Achievements

Axiom Mark strategically focuses on cultivating exceptional leadership and fostering a team dedicated to achieving customer excellence. It has successfully completed a plethora of cases with 100 per cent satisfied customers.

Contact details

04 370 5787; Axiom-mark.com

Creative Zone

Services

Creative Zone has comprehensive business incorporation and growth solutions.

• Business set-up services in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar

• Visa and EID services

• Corporate banking solutions

• Tax and accounting services

• Media and marketing services

• Business hub and co-working spaces

Expertise

The company prides itself in being long-term partners throughout every high and low of the entrepreneurial journey. After all, business set-up is just the beginning.

Experience

Since 2010, Creative Zone has helped over 75,000 businesses .

Success stories

Clients include ekar, Lenovo, and Hyundai. Every client becomes a success story, from MENA Speakers’ Saana Azzam establishing a flourishing business to Akinbiyi Group’s Flo Akinbiyi overcoming every company challenge.

Awards and recognition

Creative Zone has 25 awards, including the Meydan Platinum Partner Award 2023, Shams Corporate Service Provider of the Year 2023, Dubai Economy Certificate of Appreciation 2022 and more.

Contact details

setup@creativezone.ae; 800 LICENSE; 04 567 7333

Decisive Zone

Services

• Entity incorporation

• Visa services

• Business space solutions

• Amendment and cancellation

• Financial and compliance

• Logistics solutions

• Private jet charter

• Legal services

• Other services

Expertise

Specialises in navigating the complexities of the UAE market. Decisive Zone handles every practical aspect of setting up a UAE business, from company formation to visa processing and liaising with the UAE government agencies.

Experience

Over 8 years

Success stories

It assists individuals, start-ups, and established businesses with bespoke business set-up.

Some of its clients are Dhabi Coin, Consensys Software Design, Soteria Aviation services, and Healthvarsity.

Awards and recognition

• Outstanding Partner Award - 2022 (IFZA)

• High Performing Channel Partner Of The Year 2021 (SHAMS)

• Outstanding Performance in Q1 2023 (RAKEZ)

Contact details

04 608 6886; hello@decisivezone.ae; Decisivezone.ae

EZONE

Services

• Business set-up

• Immigration and visa services

• PRO assistance

• Corporate sponsorship

• Bank account opening

• Compliance solutions

Expertise

• Business set-up services

• Legal and regulatory knowledge

• PRO assistance

• Financial and tax guidance

• Customised solutions

• Customer-centric approach

Experience

With more than 12 years of experience, Ezone offers a comprehensive suite of services for business set-up in the UAE.

Achievements

Client referrals, reviews, and recommendations speak of its service excellence. It has facilitated set-up of

renowned UAE companies and planted trees through its Plant It Forward Initiative, making it the trusted choice for global entrepreneurs.

Awards and Recognition

• World Woman Leadership Congress and Awards by Middle East Woman Leader Award 2023

• The Bizz Hybrid Awards by Business Excellence Award 2023

• Wealth and Finance Management Consulting Awards: Excellence in Business Setup in Dubai 2023

• Asia’s Pinnacle Award: Asia’s Reputable International Corporate Service Provider 2023

Contact details

800 – EZONEUAE (39663823); 04 559 6298; hello@e.zone; https://e.zone/

SRTIP Accelerator

Services

SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office is dedicated in providing free zone licensing for the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP).

Expertise

SRTIP Accelerator serves as a one-stop hub for services encompassing banking, VAT and accounting, corporate tax advisory, trademark and patent registration, as well as legal assistance.

Experience

SRTIP Accelerator Dubai office started operations from March 2023

Achievements

Within a span of 7 months, it incorporated over 2,000 licences

Contact details

055 972 4368, Srtipacc.ae

Rank Accounting and Consultancy

Services

Accounting and bookkeeping, taxation, company set-up, consultancy, AML compliance.

Expertise

Accounting and taxation

Experience

It has been operating in the UAE since 2018

Achievements

The company has over 200 satisfied clients. It has a high success rate in getting VAT refunds.

Awards and recognition

Asia’s Greatest Brand, Asia’s Greatest Leader, BNI awards

Contact details

04-298 6501; info@rank-consultancy.com; Rank-consultancy.com

Smart Zone

Services

• Business set-up: mainland, free zone and offshore

• Auditing, accounting and bookkeeping

• UAE corporate tax and VAT consulting

• PRO visa services, Golden Visas

• Digital branding

• Virtual offices

• Serviced offices

• Bank account opening

• Will and trust management

Expertise

4.9 Google ratings; 92% customer retention rate; 100 per cent happiness

Experience

Over 13 years

Achievement

Over 30,000 business set-up

Awards and recognition

Over 25 awards, including:

• Consistent Performing Channel Partner from Sharjah Media City Free Zone

• Outstanding Performance from IFZA

• Highest number of companies formed in Q1-2023 from RAKEZ

• High Performing Channel Partner from SPC Free Zone

Contact details

04 215 4889; info@smartzone.ae;

Smartzone.ae

SwissTech Consulting

Expertise and experience

SwissTech is a dynamic business consultancy firm that offers a comprehensive range of services to help clients achieve their goals. Its expertise lies in the banking industry, with over 35 years of collective experience in this sector. With a strong foundation and a dedicated team, it has been serving clients for four successful years.

Services

Its services encompass various aspects of company formation and set-up, including comprehensive banking solutions, compliance advisory, financial planning, and strategic guidance. SwissTech collaborates closely with experienced lawyers and bankers to ensure the highest quality of service and client satisfaction.

Achievements

One of its key successes is its track record of assisting clients who have experienced disappointment with the quality of service from its competitors. SwissTech takes pride in rectifying improperly set up companies without bank accounts and providing seamless solutions that meet its clients’ needs.

SwissTech’s success stories and the trust and loyalty of its clients are a testament to the high calibre of its services. It continually strives for excellence and aims to exceed expectations.

Contact details

04 887 8528; info@swisstech-consulting.net; Swisstech-consulting.net

Virtuzone

Services

• Company registration and visa processing

• Accounting and tax services (corporate tax and VAT)

• Bank account opening assistance

• Compliance (ESR, UBO and goAML)

• Golden Visa assistance

• Crypto and Web3 licensing

• Mail management

• Virtual receptionist

• PRO services

• IT support

• Trademark and copyright registration

• Wills registration

• Second citizenship

Expertise

Corporate structuring; free zone, mainland and offshore set-up; tax consultancy; regulatory compliance; banking support; Golden Visa consultancy

Experience

15 years

Success stories

Catherine Belbin Communications, Glam Girlz, Easytruck, Fade Fit, Mermaids of Arabia, Maria Morris Real Estate

Awards and recognition

• Corporate Service Provider of the Year by Entrepreneur Middle East (2018 to 2022)

• Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company (2022)

• Best Startup Support Services by MEA Finance (2022)

• Business Influencer of the Year Award by JAFZA (2022)

• Top Performing Agent by Dubai South (2020)

• DMCC Consultant Awards by DMCC (2020)

Contact details

Virtuzone.com; 04 457 8200; info@vz.ae

