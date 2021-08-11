Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi meeting Sharjah Business Women Council employees Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Women entreprenuers’ creativity has attracted investment and diversified the local economy, said Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammad Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

The remarks from Sheikha Jawaher, chairperson of NAMA Women Advancement Establishment (NAMA), came during her visit on Wednesday to the new headquarters of Sharjah Business Women Council (SBWC), a NAMA affiliate.

“The passion, innovation and creative ideas of female business-owners and entrepreneurs has attracted sizeable investments, helped strengthen and diversify the local economy, and left a distinctive mark on Sharjah’s socioeconomic journey,” said Sheikha Jawaher.

Reem BinKaram, director of NAMA, and Mariam bint Al Shaikh, SBWCs’ acting manager, accompanied Sheikha Jawaher during the tour.

Sheikha Jawaher also given an overview of the plans and strategies to boost the role of women in Sharjah’s economy via optimal investments in human capital and providing effective solutions for businesswomen in the emirate.

Integrated efforts

Addressing the NAMA and SBWC teams, Sheikha Jawaher said: “In the course of overseeing your integrated efforts towards achieving a common goal, I have seen the tremendous results produced by the qualified cadres here who bring passion and purpose to work every day. You have all exceeded expectations in advancing the various services we provide to businesswomen and female entrepreneurs in Sharjah. I am proud of you all and trust that NAMA’s mission and vision are in safe hands.”

She added: “The impact of women’s contributions to boosting local and national economic performance keeps intensifying, putting greater responsibility on all of us to keep improving the tools, mechanisms, training and support we provide the community of female business professionals to boldly face the challenges in their respective fields.”

Sheikha Jawaher continued: “NAMA is putting in great work to steadily design and implement initiatives that embody the vision of [Sheikh Sultan] whose unwavering support to consolidate and activate the role of women in the business and entrepreneurial sectors of Sharjah has been a key factor for NAMA success in creating a thriving environment for ambitious businesswomen. The need to support and empower women to break stereotypes and overcome challenges that prevent them from realising their ambitions cannot be overemphasised.”

BinKaram said: “This visit by Her Highness and the reviewing of our plans, efforts and achievements in the past year is a reflection of her guidance and support. Since the beginning of our journey, she has been keen on overseeing the strategic plans and implementation mechanisms we have designed and developed to boost Sharjah’s professional environment for women.”

Artisan work

Sheikha Jawaher also visited the new headquarters of the Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), another NAMA affiliate. She viewed several handicrafts, bags, garments and accessories created by Irthi’s artisans that have been showcased on top runways and prestigious design fairs.