Temperatures will also see a dip across the UAE, rainy weather expected in the coming days

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramazan

The weather across the UAE will be perfect today to roll down you car windows as you drive to work. Residents will see cloudy skies and cooler temperatures across the country.

The UAE's National Center of Meteorology said that while it will be partly cloudy in most parts of the country, some coastal and western areas of the UAE have "a probability of light rainfall".

Rain is most likely to affect islands off the coast of Abu Dhabi, according to a detailed weather map. However, no rain has been forecast for internal or city areas.

Temperatures in the country will see a drop today, as the UAE gradually steps into the winter season. Yesteday, the lowest temperature recorded over the country was 10.9 °C in Jebel Jais.

Today, maximum temperatures in the internal areas of the country are expected to reach 27-31°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 22-26°C in the mountainous regions.

Last week, speaking to Gulf News, an NCM official said that scattered to heavy rainfall is expected on some days of the upcoming long weekend for the UAE's National Day celebration.

Light breeze is expected throughout the day. The NCM forecast: "Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime."

The weather bureau added that humidity across the country will increase by night and Tuesday morning over some Western areas with a probability of mist formation.

Relative humidity will be moderately high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting a maximum of 85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.