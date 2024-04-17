Operations room

Efforts have also been intensified to quickly respond to all reports and accidents received by the Operations Room, as well as emergency situations.

Brigadier General Saeed Obaid bin Aran, Director General of Police Operations at Umm Al Quwain Police, indicated that these efforts are carried out in coordination with the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, the Umm Al Quwain Civil Defense Department, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the Union Water and Electricity Team, the local media team, the Umm Al Quwain Municipality Department, and the Red Crescent.

Heaviest rainfall

They also dealt with reports of rainwater accumulation by closing some roads affected by rainwater accumulation and diverting vehicles to alternate roads.

In a tweet, the UAQ police called on people to stay at home and don’t leave unless necessary.

The UAE witnessed its heaviest rainfall on record on Tuesday, surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949, the downpour impacted numerous regions across the country, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The agency confirmed that the record rainfall that fell on the country during the past 24 hours until 9 pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, is an exceptional event in the UAE's climate history since the start of recording climate data.

The centre said that so far, the highest rainfall was recorded in the "Khatm Al Shakla" area in Al Ain, reaching 254 mm in less than 24 hours, WAM reported.

Caution urged

Umm Al Quwain Police directed all drivers and road users to exercise caution while driving in these climates, to avoid accidents and injuries that may occur as a result of inclement weather due.

Drivers were also warned against over-speeding and driving without attention.

The force stressed its readiness to deal with the effects of heavy rainfall, weather fluctuations, and the expected weather instability.

The official also expressed readiness to provide assistance to vehicles that break down due to adverse weather conditions.

Cooperation sought

The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command has called upon the public to cooperate and follow the instructions issued by the relevant authorities in the country and not to spread rumors or news before verifying their official sources.

Reporting emergencies