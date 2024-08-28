Here are all the details you need to know:

When will the amnesty period be applicable?

The amnesty exempting violators from financial fines and administrative restrictions will start from from September 1, 2024 for a period of two months.

Who can benefit from the amnesty?

1. Residency violators

Holder of a residence permit in the illegal residence category after the grace period has ended and the period has expired or been cancelled.

2. Visa violator

Holder of a visa after the period of stay specified for him or her in the country has ended.

3. Absconding cases

Those listed in the administrative lists of ‘Report of interruption of work’.

4. Foreigners born in the country

Those whose guardian has not confirmed their residence within four months from the date of birth.

Categories that do not benefit from the grace period:

1. Residence and visa violators after September 1, 2024.

2. Those on the list of work interruption report (absconding) after September 1, 2024.

3. Deportation cases – individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

Grace period benefits

1. Exemptions from five types of fines.

• Administrative fines resulting from staying in the country illegally.

• Establishment card fines.

• Identity card fines.

• Violation of not providing the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with an employment contract.

• Violation of not providing MOHRE with an employment contract renewal.

2. Exemption from fees

• Residence and visa cancellation fee.

• Work interruption report filing fee.

• Departure fees.

• Residence and visa details fees

• Departure permit fees

3. Not being banned from entering the country