Abu Dhabi: People on all types of visa - residence or visit visa - who have overstayed their visa can avail of the upcoming amnesty, and either adjust their visa status by applying for a new visa, or exit the country within 14 days, as per a press conference today, Wednesday, August 28, in Abu Dhabi, by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).
The amnesty will come into effect from September 1.
Here are all the details you need to know:
When will the amnesty period be applicable?
The amnesty exempting violators from financial fines and administrative restrictions will start from from September 1, 2024 for a period of two months.
Who can benefit from the amnesty?
1. Residency violators
Holder of a residence permit in the illegal residence category after the grace period has ended and the period has expired or been cancelled.
2. Visa violator
Holder of a visa after the period of stay specified for him or her in the country has ended.
3. Absconding cases
Those listed in the administrative lists of ‘Report of interruption of work’.
4. Foreigners born in the country
Those whose guardian has not confirmed their residence within four months from the date of birth.
Categories that do not benefit from the grace period:
1. Residence and visa violators after September 1, 2024.
2. Those on the list of work interruption report (absconding) after September 1, 2024.
3. Deportation cases – individuals deported from the country or the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
Grace period benefits
1. Exemptions from five types of fines.
• Administrative fines resulting from staying in the country illegally.
• Establishment card fines.
• Identity card fines.
• Violation of not providing the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) with an employment contract.
• Violation of not providing MOHRE with an employment contract renewal.
2. Exemption from fees
• Residence and visa cancellation fee.
• Work interruption report filing fee.
• Departure fees.
• Residence and visa details fees
• Departure permit fees
3. Not being banned from entering the country
The violator is allowed to leave the country after settling his or her status without including any administrative restrictions that prevent his or her return to the country, without a ban stamp.