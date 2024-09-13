1. What should my notice period be?

The first thing to check is how long your notice period should be. This would be mentioned in your employment contract, and is typically anywhere between 30 to 90 days, even though there are exceptions.

It is advisable to speak to your manager to inform them personally of your decision, but serving your notice requires you to submit an official letter of resignation, mentioning your notice period and the last day of work. This can be sent via email.

In case the company you are moving to requires you to join immediately, and you decide to do so, you would be required to compensate your current employer for the notice period.

2. How long do I have to wait to get my gratuity?

If you have one year of continuous service at your company, you would be eligible for an end-of-service gratuity. As per the UAE Labour Law – Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 – the employer is required to pay the worker within 14 days from the date of the contract termination.

If the payment gets delayed, you can raise your complaint with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), through their call centre 800 60, or through their app (‘MOHRE’), or website – mohre.gov.ae

3. What if I have an ongoing loan?

One important aspect to consider when switching jobs is the fact that your gratuity can be frozen by a bank if you have an ongoing loan or credit card dues. Loan agreements typically include clauses allowing banks to claim end-of-service benefits to cover outstanding debts, so experts advise speaking to your bank in advance, to inform them of your job to explore alternatives that can make the transition period easier for you.

4. How long will it take me to get the new visa?

If you are on a self-sponsored visa, like a Golden Visa or Green Visa, then all you need to do is wait for your new work permit to be issued by MOHRE. However, if you were on the company’s employment visa, you will first need to get your visa cancelled, and the new company would need to apply for your visa. While the process can be completed easily with a week to 10 days, at times you may have to wait for longer.

5. Will I have to reapply for ILOE?