Dubai: “Hi! This is my new number …” If you receive a WhatsApp message from a number that is not saved on your phone, always practice caution. In an awareness video shared by WhatsApp, users were advised to immediately block suspicious messages, instead of responding to them. This is particularly important if the sender then asks you to click on a link.
How to spot and stay safe from scams
According to WhatsApp, if you notice an unknown number asking for personal information, offering money, or sharing suspicious links, here is what you can do:
1. Don’t respond, tap, or forward the message.
2. Block and report the sender.
3. Update your privacy settings to choose who can contact you.
How to update your privacy settings
• Click on settings and then select ‘privacy’.
• Next, select ‘privacy checkup’.
You can then select who can add you to groups, silence unknown callers, or stop receiving calls, messages, and status updates from selected contacts.