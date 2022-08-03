Al Ain: A motorist sustained injuries after his vehicle overturned in Saa Valley in Al Ain City this morning.
He was apparently distracted by his mobile phone with which he was taking photos and videos of the flood waters.
Abu Dhabi Police urged the public to stay away from flooded valleys, dams and water flows as well as to take caution and abide by instructions issued by competent authorities for the safety of everyone.
The police warned motorists against distracted driving. They urged motorists not to use their mobile phones, browse through social media sites or make phone calls while driving.