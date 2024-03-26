Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Customs thwarted two separate attempts to smuggle approximately 11 kilograms of narcotic drugs through the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
The contraband was discovered concealed in the luggage of two travelers as they were coming into the country through the airport, which prompted Customs officials to intervene.
The contraband was concealed in a professional manner, authorities said.
The successful interception was attributed to the suspicion and vigilance of the customs employees, who relied on their extensive training, experience and attention to detail during the inspection process.
The confiscated narcotics were promptly handed over to the relevant authorities to initiate further security procedures.
Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al Mahrezi, the Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs, commended the Customs personnel for their pivotal role in safeguarding the state and its inhabitants from the perils of smuggling activities.
He emphasised the significance of continuous training and support for the Customs inspection staff, underscoring the department’s commitment to equipping its team members with the necessary skills and resources to effectively carry out their duties.