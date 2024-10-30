Dubai: The UAE will launch an “Autism Ambassador” programme in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to train and support families and caregivers of individuals with autism, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced.

This new initiative, part of a broader Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Autism Society is designed to train and empower families and caregivers, providing them with the tools and support needed to help individuals with autism thrive within their communities.

The Autism Ambassador programme is one of five major initiatives under the agreement aimed to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global leader in supporting individuals with disabilities who are referred to as the People of Determination (PoD).

The key projects are aimed at creating a nurturing, inclusive community that facilitates the integration of individuals with autism into society.

These include the “Quality of Healthy Life Initiative for People with Autism,” which provides comprehensive health evaluations and support to safeguard their well-being, and the “Community Support Initiative for People with Autism,” which extends essential community resources to support individuals with autism and their families.

Improving access

Additionally, a digital platform will be developed to improve access for people with autism to the various services and benefits offered by the country. The MoU also involves organising a workshop to address the impact of climate change on the health and well-being of autistic children, aiming to strengthen the community’s response to these challenges.

MoHAP said the MoU reflects its commitment to the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, focusing on sustainable programmes that uplift people with autism and their families.

The MoU was inked at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai by Dr Hussain Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector, MoHAP, and Majid Sultan Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Board of Emirates Autism Society in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

Dr Al Rand highlighted that this partnership will support the UAE’s commitment to empowering people of determination, ensuring they’re fully integrated into society.

“Guided by the National Autism Policy, we’ve made significant strides in creating meaningful programs and initiatives that genuinely improve the lives of individuals with autism. This collaboration with both government and private partners is aimed at giving people with autism the care and support they need, especially in healthcare, and uplifting families to be active partners in their journey. Our goal is to build a nurturing environment where they can grow and thrive, as we work toward a brighter, more inclusive future for everyone,” he stated.

Quality of healthy life

Meanwhile, Saqr Al Hemeiri, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, said that the MoU represents a strategic step as part of MoHAP’s ongoing efforts to support people with autism. It introduces innovative initiatives aimed at safeguarding their rights, such as the “Quality of Healthy Life Initiative for People with Autism,” which offers a comprehensive health evaluation and follow-up programme through regular check-ups to enhance quality of life.

Additionally, the “Community Support Initiative for People with Autism” extends community support to individuals with autism and their families through the Ministry’s representative offices, ensuring essential assistance and resources are available to them, Al Hemeiri added.

Boosting joint efforts

Majid Al Mheiri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Autism Society, said, “The MoU signed with the Ministry of Health and Prevention will boost our joint efforts to support individuals with autism, both socially and in terms of health. We’re committed to working with government and private partners to create an environment where people with autism can truly feel supported.”