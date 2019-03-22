Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: As New Zealand and the rest of the world marked one week after the terror attack on Christchurch mosques that killed 50 worshippers, the way the New Zealand PM Jacinda Arderm and her people handled the aftermath of the carnage with full of sincerity and concerned action is garnering more and more admiration.

As a mark of appreciation from UAE, Burj Khalifa has displayed the iconic image of Jacinda Arderm hugging one of the victims on Friday.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai thanked New Zealand PM for her sincere empathy and support in a tweet,