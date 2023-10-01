Dubai: Effective today, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in the UAE has begun imposing a fine on individuals who have not enrolled in the newly instituted Unemployment Insurance System.
The fine, set at Dh400, apply to both Emiratis and residents working in the federal government or private sector, excluding business owners, domestic workers, temporary contract workers, individuals under 18, and pensioners re-entering the workforce.
MOHRE’s latest data indicates substantial participation in the insurance system, with around 5.73 million employees enrolled since its inception on January 1 until September 25. The Ministry has previously urged eligible individuals to register to avoid fines and benefit from the protections offered by the system.
Social protection
The unemployment insurance initiative seeks to extend a social protection umbrella over workers residing in the country, safeguarding a decent standard of living for them and their families while they search for alternative employment opportunities. It is also aimed at attracting and retaining top international talents in the UAE’s labour market.
According to Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2022 Concerning Unemployment Insurance, employees bear the responsibility for system participation. Employers have the option—but are not obligated—to register their employees without incurring additional costs.
Registration channels
Employees can register through various channels, including the insurance website (www.iloe.ae), the ILOE smart application, Kiosk self-service machines, business service centres, money exchange centres such as Al Ansari Exchange, and smartphone applications for banks.
Two categories
The insurance system includes two categories of insured employees:
Employees with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or less:
Contribution: Dh5 per month (or Dh 60 annually).
Maximum monthly compensation: Dh10,000.
Employees with a basic salary exceeding Dh16,000:
Contribution: Dh10 per month (or Dh 120 annually).
Maximum monthly compensation: Dh20,000
Who is eligible?
For an employee to be eligible for compensation, they must have participated in the insurance for at least 12 consecutive months. The right to claim compensation is forfeited if an insured individual leaves the country or secures new employment. Compensation claims are processed within a maximum of two weeks, providing the insured with cash for up to three months. However, this provision does not apply to those who resign or are dismissed for disciplinary reasons. Compensation is calculated at 60 per cent of the employee’s basic salary over the six months preceding unemployment.