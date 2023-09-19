Coverage

The scheme applies to all workers in the private and federal sectors – both citizens and residents – excluding investors (business owners who own and manage their business themselves), domestic workers, temporary employees, minors under the age of 18, and retirees who receive pension and have joined a new employer.

Subscription can be completed by visiting the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) Insurance Pool website www.iloe.ae, the ILOE smartphone application, as well as Kiosks, business service centres, exchange companies (such as Al Ansari), and banks’ smartphone applications.

Two categories

The insurance scheme is divided into two categories: the first covering those with a basic salary of Dh16,000 or below, where the insurance premium for the insured employee in this category is set at Dh5 per month (Dh60 annually), and the maximum monthly compensation is set at Dh10,000.

Meanwhile, the second category includes those with a basic salary exceeding Dh16,000, and the insurance premium is Dh10 per month (Dh120 annually). The monthly compensation for this category is capped at Dh20,000.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has called on concerned citizens and residents to register with the Unemployment Insurance Scheme October 1, 2023 to avoid a Dh400 fine. Image Credit: Gulf News View gallery as list

Claiming compensation

The insurance compensation can be claimed as long as the insurer (employee) has been subscribed to the Unemployment Insurance Scheme for at least 12 consecutive months.

The insured’s right to compensation is forfeited in the event that he/she cancels their residency and leaves the country or joins a new job, within the processing period. The insurance claim will be processed within two weeks of submission.

How compensation is calculated

The compensation is calculated at the rate of 60% of the average basic salary in the last six months before unemployment and paid for a maximum of three months for each claim from the date of unemployment, provided the employee in question was not terminated for disciplinary reasons, and has not voluntarily resigned.