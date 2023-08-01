Dubai: Have you received an SMS from Dubai Insurance Company (DIN) that your instalment towards the unemployment insurance is overdue?

If you have subscribed to a monthly or quarterly or semi-annual payment option for the Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme, you may have received the text message. But how can you pay the next instalment to avoid cancellation of the scheme and potential fines?

Here is a detailed guide on how to pay the instalments.

1. Through the ILOE website

Step 1: Visit the ILOE website and login with a One-Time Password (OTP)

• Visit iloe.ae and on the homepage, click on the red button ‘Subscribe Here’.

• Next, you will receive a pop-up notification, click on the ‘Subscribe Here’ button.

• You will then be transferred to the ILOE login page. Click on the first option – ‘Individual’.

• Select the sector you work under – private, federal, non-registered in MOHRE (free zone).

• Enter your Emirates ID number or Unified Number and mobile number.

• Click ‘Request OTP’.

• Enter the OTP sent to you via SMS and click ‘Submit’.

Step 2: Pay the instalment

• Next, you will be transferred to your personal dashboard on the ILOE website. You will be able to see details such as your Insurance number, the starting and expiry date of your policy, the insurance category, and when your last instalment was made.

• To the right of your screen, you will see a breakdown of the payment you have already made, and the instalment that is due. Click on the ‘Pay Now’ button.

• You will be directed to a separate payment channel. Enter your credit or debit card details.

• Click on the ‘Pay’ button.

After a few seconds, you will be redirected to the ILOE website and receive a notification informing you that the payment was successful.

You will also receive an email on your registered email address from ILOE informing you that the payment was successful with an attachment of the receipt.

2. Through the ILOE app

1. Download the ‘ILOE’ app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App store.

2. Open the app, and select the ‘login with an OTP’ option.

3. Select the sector you work under – private, federal, non-registered in MOHRE (free zone).

4. Enter your Emirates ID number and mobile number.

5. Tap on ‘Request an OTP’ and enter the OTP you receive via SMS.

6. Tap ‘Submit’.

7. Next, you will be transferred to your personal dashboard.

8. On the dashboard, you will be able to see the instalment dates and when the next payment was due. Under it, click on the ‘Pay Now’ button.

9. Next, you will be directed to a separate payment channel. Enter you credit or debit card details.

10. Once that is entered, tap on the ‘Pay’ button.

After a few seconds you will be redirected to the ILOE app and receive a notification informing you that the payment was successful.

You will also receive an email on your registered email address from ILOE informing you that the payment was successful with an attachment of the receipt.

3. Through ILOE call centre

1. Call the official contact centre – 600 599 555.

2. Select your language option.

3. Next, press 1 for ‘Inquiries’. Then, press 2 for payment and subscription, and press 3 to talk to an agent.

4. Inform the call centre agent that you want to pay the instalments.

5. They will ask you to provide your Emirates ID number, your name as per your Emirates ID and the email address registered with the ILOE scheme.

6. Once that is done, you will be sent an email from ILOE with a payment link.

7. Click on the ‘Pay Now’ button in the email.

8. Next, you will be directed to a separate payment channel. Enter you credit or debit card details.

9. Once that is entered, tap on the ‘Pay’ button.

After a few seconds you will be redirected to the ILOE app and receive a notification informing you that the payment was successful.

You will also receive an email on your registered email address from ILOE informing you that the payment was successful with an attachment of the receipt.

Missed an instalment? You may face fines and policy cancellation