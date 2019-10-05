Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency is participating in the World Space Week which began on Friday. Focusing on the role of science and technology for the benefit of humanity, the celebrations which will go on till october 10, is themed around “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars” this year. The agency is organising a series of community and educational initiatives to raise awareness of space exploration and highlight the achievements of the UAE’s national space industry. The activities will address students and other young groups across the UAE, encouraging them to pursue a career in the space industry.