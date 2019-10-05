Abu Dhabi: The UAE Space Agency is participating in the World Space Week which began on Friday. Focusing on the role of science and technology for the benefit of humanity, the celebrations which will go on till october 10, is themed around “The Moon: Gateway to the Stars” this year. The agency is organising a series of community and educational initiatives to raise awareness of space exploration and highlight the achievements of the UAE’s national space industry. The activities will address students and other young groups across the UAE, encouraging them to pursue a career in the space industry.
The UAE Space Agency is also hosting the Scientific Experiments Workshop to discuss the experiments carried out and documented by the Emirati astronaut Hazzaa AlMansoori on the International Space Station (ISS). Additionally, the agency’s Youth Council is organising a series of educational workshops and lectures in collaboration with other youth councils from Dubai, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, to focus on the role of Emirati youth in UAE space projects such as the Hope Probe project. Eng Mohammed Nasser Al Ahbabi, director general of the UAE Space Agency, said: “The World Space Week is an international event dedicated to raising awareness among youngsters and students through offering a rich agenda of cultural and educational events that raise space awareness among academic institutions and government entities.”