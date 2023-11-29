HAMDAN CONDOLENCE-1701259350858
In centre row: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman (third from right); His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain (third from left); Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai (second from right); Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah (second from left); Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman (left); and Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain (right) during their condolence visit to Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention (second from top in left row) Image Credit: X/@DXBMediaOffice

Sharjah: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences to Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, on the passing of his father.

Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum offered their condolences to the Health Minister during a visit to the mourning Majlis in Sharjah.