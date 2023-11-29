Sharjah: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, offered condolences to Abdulrahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, on the passing of his father.
Sheikh Hamdan and Sheikh Maktoum offered their condolences to the Health Minister during a visit to the mourning Majlis in Sharjah.