Sharjah Police told Gulf News on Thursday that the parents of the boy had filed a missing report and a search has been on.

The family of Muhammad Abdullah has sought help to find the 17-year-old, one of the twin boys, amidst the post-rain challenges.

Speaking to Gulf News, his father Mohammed Ali said Abdullah had vanished after he was sent to a nearby furniture market in Abu Shagara to bring home a carpenter. “He is not going to any school. He is doing private studies at home. I had sent him to the furniture market to call a carpenter for some work at home.”

He said Abudllah had left around 4.15pm but did not return home. “When he was late to come back I went to the furniture market to look for him. But I couldn’t find him. When I showed his picture, people said they didn’t see him.”

He said the CCTV footage from his building showed Abdullah walking towards the furniture market. “But, I couldn’t get any footage from the market.”

No phone with him

Abudllah was wearing a black full sleeve sweat shirt and grey jeans when he went missing.

Ali said Abullah had left his phone and Emirates ID at home. “He took his wallet and he only had some money with him.”