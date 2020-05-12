File image: A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai Image Credit: AFP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has announced 783 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Tuesday. The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE said the new coronavirus cases were detected through 32,000 tests conducted over the past few days.

This takes the total number of confirmed cases in the UAE to 19,661.

Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 203, the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, suffered from pre-existing chronic illnesses coinciding with the coronavirus, which resulted in complications that led to their death.

631 recoveries have also been announced in the UAE. It is the highest number of recoveries reported in the county so far, and takes the total recoveries to 6,012.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 32,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.