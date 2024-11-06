Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday visited Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, member of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, at Zayed Military Hospital, where he inquired about his health and checked on his progress as he receives treatment.
Sheikh Mohamed reassured about the health condition of Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh and wished him a swift recovery.
Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, in turn, extended his gratitude and appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed, wishing him continued health and happiness. He also commended the UAE’s long-standing, brotherly support for the Yemeni people.