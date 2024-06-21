Ajman: No serious crimes occurred in Al Nuaimiya area of Ajman in the first quarter of this year, police said.
Lieutenant Colonel Mohamed Abdullah Bushahab Al Suwaidi, head of Al Nuaimiya Comprehensive Police Station, said employees at the station are increasing awareness programmes and involving the community in enhancing security.
He pointed out that the ‘Alarming Crimes Index’ is one of the national indicators that police use to achieve the vision of the Ministry of Interior to make the UAE the best country in the world in terms of security and safety.
Lt Col Al Suwaidi said the Ajman Dar Al Aman project has had a significant impact in achieving this result, which comes within the scope of the first strategic goal of the Ministry in adopting advanced technology to fight crime proactively.
He thanked Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Ajman Police General Commander, for his support to achieve national and strategic indicators and enhancing security.