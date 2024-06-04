Ras Al Khaimah: Some vehicles that need security cover due to the nature of their work will now also be tracked remotely by Ras Al Khaimah Police as an extra level of protection.
This was launched by Major General Ali Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in collaboration with the Public Resources Authority, under the supervision of the Vehicle Licensing and Drivers Management Department.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the move enhances road security and contributes to fighting crime, as well as providing electronic security protection for some vehicles to serve the economy and finances in the emirate.
Brigadier Dr Mohamed Abdul Rahman Al Ahmad, the director of Electronic Services and Communications Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the project uses the latest technologies and is fundamental to the digital transformation in Ras Al Khaimah.