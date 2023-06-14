Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security has announced that violators of the National System for Tracking Trucks and Shipments will be fined starting October 31.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, emphasized that registration in the system is available to all owners of goods-transporting vehicles. As per the Cabinet's decision, the national system prohibits the practice of land transport of goods through customs ports or the transit of trucks through state ports without system registration and the installation of an electronic tracking device on the truck or goods.
"All truck owners must register in the system, provide accurate data, install electronic tracking devices on the truck, update their data periodically, and inform the Authority if they cease the activity of transporting goods either fully or temporarily," stated Al Khaili, reiterating that administrative fines outlined in the Cabinet decision would be imposed starting October 31, 2023.
Additionally, Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of the Federal Customs Authority, clarified that the list of administrative fines encapsulates seven distinct violations, each carrying fines varying by the type of infraction. These include non-registration in the system during the stipulated time period. Offenders failing to register within the first month will be fined Dh 1,000, followed by Dh 100 for each subsequent month of non-registration, up to a maximum of Dh5,000.
Al Falasi also said, "The fines extend to not renewing system registration within 60 days of its expiration, or not updating data within 30 days of its alteration, with both carrying a monthly fine of Dh500 up to a maximum of Dh2,500. Furthermore, transport owners providing misleading or incorrect data in the registration application face a penalty of Dh5,000, reaching up to Dh10,000."
Other breaches, such as damaging, removing, or tampering with the locks of the electronic tracking device or affiliated devices, or opening the shipment before reaching its destination, will attract a fine of Dh1,000, up to a cap of Dh5,000.
In contrast, changing the specified truck route, driver, or head without notifying the competent authority will lead to a fine of Dh500, rising to a maximum of Dh2,000. Loading or unloading goods before reaching their final destination within the permitted timeframe also carries a hefty penalty of Dh5,000, with a ceiling of Dh10,000.