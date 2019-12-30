Car can be kept at home once a tracking device is installed

Dubai: Over 8,000 cars have used Dubai Police’s smart impound system since it was launched in 2018, an official said on Monday.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, director of Dubai Police’s Traffic Department, said the system allows motorists to keep their impounded vehicles at home instead of having them taken to police-designated impound yards.

The total number of cars to have used the system since 2018 was 8,157, he said.

“The smart impound system helped motorists impound their cars outside their own villa or in their own parking lot,” he said.

The fee for the smart impound is Dh420.

After motorists make a request to use the smart impound, a team of technicians are sent to the vehicle’s location and a small device is fitted to the car with GPS technology that will enable police to know whether the car has moved or not.

Thanks to the system, motorists don’t need to bring their cars to the police yard.

“To ensure impounded cars are not driven, a small tracking device service will be installed inside the impounded car so that it alerts the police if the car has moved while serving the impoundment period,” added Al Mazroui.

Once the device is installed, the car will be visible on a map in the command room and the device will send a notification if it moves.

Motorists also have the option to pay Dh100 a day to free the car from impoundment.