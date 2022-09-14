Abu Dhabi: The neighbourhood of North Yas on Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is set to get its own public park and a 1.8km cycling track, the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has announced.
A series of ‘pocket parks’ will also be built to offer integrated recreational facilities for residents as part of a new project, DMT said.
Project works are set to begin on Thursday, and they will be carried out in five phases to be completed by early 2023. The overall aim is to improve the quality of life for residents, the authority added.
Multi-use park
North Yas’ first public park will span 13,600 square metres, with facilities for football, basketball, volleyball and badminton. A community market and a children’s playground will also be part of the development. The cycling track will be located in the northwest of Al Ikhtisar Street, linking Al Ishbah Street and Yas Drive Street west of the area.
While the project works are underway, DMT will offer several solutions to ensure easy access to residential units and public facilities, along with alternative routes and parking. DMT will also have a team onsite throughout the day and after working hours to provide dedicated support for senior citizens and people of determination.