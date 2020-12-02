The 40-minute show titled ‘Seeds of the Union’ which capped the National Day celebrations, enthral the audience across the country. Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: The Seeds of the Union show — the official ceremony held to mark the 49th UAE National Day in Abu Dhabi — enthralled audiences in UAE and across the world on Wednesday.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers and Sheikhs witnessed the 40-minute show that capped the National Day celebrations.

Broadcast live from Al Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, the focal point of the show was a moving sculpture surrounded by the sea and illuminated by visuals portraying themes inspired by the UAE's history and values. Drones, fireworks and digital visual technology were used to deliver the message of the show that was based on hope and optimism.

The show started with a video montage of the seven emirates and the UAE leaders walking together with young children as they gathered to plant trees, symbolising the 'Seed of the Union' sowed by the UAE Founding Fathers. The seed then turned into a shoot and finally into full bloom, portraying the journey that the UAE has undertaken over the past 49 years. The dramatic performance also portrayed the values of the UAE, including ambition, optimism, persistence, unity, wisdom, determination and unity.

Honouring the Founding Fathers

Earlier in the day, Sheikh Mohammed took to Twitter to show a sneak peek of the video honouring the UAE’s Founding Fathers, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and their brothers, the late Rulers of the Emirates.

He tweeted in Arabic: “We remember Zayed, Rashid and their brothers on this day. We remember the challenges of founding the country and the sacrifices of loyal men and women. We remember them and continue to work to build a better and more beautiful future for our country. God bless the UAE and its people.”

Sheikh Mohamed also tweeted: “On the 49th National Day of the UAE, we remain grateful to those who planted the seeds of our union. We are proud of what we have achieved so far, and we will honour our forefathers by continuing to take the country forward into an ever brighter future.”

UAE spirit and resilience

Taking inspiration from the past, the show also recognised the present challenges. The show recognised the frontline heroes – medical workers, service staff, military, Emiratis and expats who have worked selflessly in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE leaders earlier delivered their messages highlighting the UAE spirit and resilience. They also recognised 2020 as the year when the UAE successfully launched the Emirates Mars Mission, opened the first nuclear power plant in the Arab world and signed the Abraham Accords that ushered diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. "This success is not a mere coincidence or luck, but rather the outcome of our Emirati model that foresaw the future and developed appropriate strategies and plans to get the nation ready for emergencies and worst-case scenarios," underlined Sheikh Mohammed.

"The UAE has also actively participated in international scientific and research efforts aimed at finding treatments and vaccines for coronavirus and has cooperated with other countries to achieve this goal. It has called for these treatments and vaccines to be provided to everyone without exception,” added Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed.

Message to the world

Meanwhile, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, noted that the UAE has been a pioneer in humanitarian aid since its formation in 1971. He said the UAE has delivered unconditional foreign assistance globally to support economic growth in developing countries and provide basic social services to communities in need to improve their quality of life.

“The UAE provides humanitarian assistance to save lives, alleviate suffering and protect human dignity in crises. The country has contributed to a wide array of humanitarian emergencies through the multilateral system, as well as through direct assistance. The UAE will increase humanitarian relief efforts in the years ahead to help people both close to home and across the world,” he added.

Empowering women

The pioneering efforts of Emirati women was also highlighted during the UAE National Day celebrations. Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, noted that the UAE has “enabled Emirati women to become innovators, pioneers and overachievers”.

“Emirati women have accomplished outstanding achievements, as there are nine female ministers in the UAE Cabinet managing key portfolios, such as advanced sciences, youth affairs, community development, culture, public education, international cooperation and food and water security,” she noted.