Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared his joy and pride on the glorious occasion of the UAE’s 49th National Day in a new poem dedicated to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
In his patriotic poem, titled “A Nation’s Day”, Sheikh Mohammed paid rich tributes to the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed.
Sheikh Mohammed fused classic Arabic with the local dialect Nabati to express his pride in the Nation, its Founding Fathers and today’s leaders, paying a special tribute to Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed ‘Bu Khalid’, describing him as a great leader.
His poem pulsates with deep-rooted devotion, patriotic feelings, love for the country, its leaders and people, as well as wishes for the UAE to remain a haven of happiness for its citizens, to press ahead with its achievements in all spheres, and maintain its leading position among top nations.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid ended his poem by congratulating ‘Bu Khalid’ on the UAE’s most cherished day in its history.