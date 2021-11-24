Dubai: The Commemoration Day and National Day holidays in the UAE federal government will be from December 1 (Wednesday) until December 3 (Friday), the Federal Authority For Government Human Resources tweeted on Wednesday.
Commemoration Day recognises the sacrifices and dedication of Emirati martyrs, who have given their lives in the UAE and abroad in the field of civil, military and humanitarian service.
The National Day celebrations in UAE this year hold additional significance as 2021 marks the 50th year of the union of the emirates. The celebrations will be held in Hatta this time around with tickets available for the public to visit.