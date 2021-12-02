Over two dozen babies were reported across various UAE hospitals in the wee hours of today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: More than two dozen babies were born across the country to joyous parents on the momentous occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the UAE today.

The first to arrive at the stroke of midnight was baby girl Metha Muslam Almanhali, born to Emirati couple Muslam Lazem Muslam Almman Hali and Muna Ali Ahmed, at Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. The baby weighed 2.65kg. “We have been longing for this since Muna became pregnant. This is our second child and the entire family has been waiting for this day. It is a blessing that the child has been born when the entire nation is celebrating its golden jubilee,” said Almanhali.

Metha Muslam Almanhali was born at the stroke of midnight at the Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Supplied

Baby boy Zayed Ahmad Abdul Rahman Abu Arish stepped into this world at 12.01am at RAK hospital, Ras Al Khaimah. Son of Emirati banker Ahmed Abdul Ahmad and his wife Nawal Ahmed Al Shehi, he is officially the second golden baby of UAE. “It’s double delight for us as we are celebrating our country’s Golden Jubilee and also the arrival of our baby boy. We have named him Zayed in remembrance of the UAE’s Founding Father,” Ahmad said.

Baby boy Zayed. Image Credit: Supplied

Simultaneously, at NMC Hospital, Abu Dhabi, Nepali couple Anuja Chauhan and Manoj Gautam welcomed their second-born, a baby boy named Aayam Gautam, at 12.01am.

Baby boy Aayam Gautam. Image Credit: Supplied

Baby Sham Basem was born at NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain, to Jordanian parents Wila Mohammad and Basem Hussein at 12.05am. Not only was the date special, this baby was special as it was the first-born to the couple married for nearly 11 years.

Baby Sham Basem. Image Credit: Supplied

These twin babies were among the early golden arrivals today. Image Credit: Supplied

Baby Khaled with his elder brother. Image Credit: Supplied

Double bonanza

Elsewhere, at Burjeel Medical City, Abu Dhabi, twin baby boys Hamid Ahamed Al Kathiri and Ali Ahmed Al Kathiri were born to the family of Ahmed Al Kathiri at 12.10am. A happy father, Al Kathiri thanked the Almighty for blessing them with twins on this special day. “We are so happy and thrilled. We were expecting the delivery to happen in the first week of December. However, we never thought that our little princes would arrive on UAE’s 50th National Day. They have made it so special. Welcoming twin babies on a historic day is an unforgettable moment for us. All of us in our family are overwhelmed.”

Emirati baby girls Hind Ahmed Al-Marzouqi and Fatima Faisal Rahma were born at the same hospital at 12:01am and 12:30 am, respectively.

Baby girl Hind Ahmed Al-Marzouqi. Image Credit: Supplied

Salem Derei with his newborn at NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

‘Extremely excited’

At Bareen international Hospital, Mohammad bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi, Jordanian expatriate Haya Zeyad Khalifa gave birth to her second child, a baby boy named Ahmad Omar Ahmad Khalifah, at 12.50am. Joyous father Omar Ahmed Abdulla Khalifa said: “We are extremely excited to welcome this new addition to our family — baby Ahmad Omar Ahmad Khalifah. Our new baby boy is not only a special gift to our family, but he has also been born during the celebration of the 50th UAE National Day, which makes it even more significant.”

Baby boy Ahmad Omar Ahmad Khalifah with family members. Image Credit: Supplied

At 1.06am, Burjeel Hospital, Abu Dhabi, witnessed the delivery of yet another golden baby, born to the Emirati family of Fayez Hadi AlMuhrami. The baby was named Sheikha Fayez Hadi AlMuhrami.

Baby Sheikha Fayez Hadi AlMuhrami. Image Credit: Supplied

Another Emirati Golden child

At Burjeel Hospital, Al Ain, baby girl Laly was born at 2.12am. The baby girl was born to Emirati couple Hussein Bin Gharib and Robab Ahmad Dorraei. “We cannot be more overjoyed than welcoming our little girl on the special occasion of UAE National Day. This time, it is more special because we are celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the UAE. As parents, we are so happy and thrilled. Our family is also overwhelmed to hear this news. She is a blessing and a special gift that God has sent us to add to our happiness,” said Hussein and Robab, who were thrilled to welcome their fifth child.

Baby girl Laly. Image Credit: Supplied

In Sharjah, at NMC Royal Hospital, Emirati couple Reya Saeed Al Nuaimi and Salem Derei welcomed their first-born, a baby boy, at 2.30am. Thrilled father Derei said: “We have been blessed with our first child, a baby boy, on such a special day. We are Emiratis, proud of our country and now we are proud parents. God bless our country and our child today and always.”

More babies born

At NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah, a baby boy was born to Egyptian couple Ghada Salah Abdl Naser Hamid and Ahmed. The third-born in the family, the baby was delivered by Dr Mona Azmy at 3.25am. The parents said: “We are overjoyed in welcoming our baby boy. We are Egyptians, are very happy on this joyous occasion and could not have asked for a better moment to celebrate our precious child.”

Zulekha Hospital, Sharjah, celebrated the arrival of baby boy Mohammed Hassan Khan, born to an Indian expatriate couple at 3.37am. The hospital also welcomed a baby girl at 4.41am born to Pakistani expatriate, Darakshan Raza.

Baby boy Mohammed Hassan Khan. Image Credit: Supplied

International Modern Hospital, Dubai, welcomed Filipino baby boy Timothy Mongcal Maderazo, born to Jenevive Mongcal and Sunny Boy Maderazo, at 3.44am. The couple thanked the hospital for the birth of their first-born and expressed joy at becoming parents on UAE’s 50th National Day.

Baby boy Timothy Mongcal Maderazo. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati couple Asma Mohammad and Gazi Al Hammadi became the proud parents of their fifth child, a baby boy born at 7.29am today. Image Credit: Supplied

Emirati couple Asma Mohammad and Gazi Al Hammadi became the proud parents of their fifth child, a baby boy born at 7.29am today at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah.

We, as Emiratis, are proud of every milestone the UAE has achieved in these 50 years. My son is born in this great country and sharing his birthday with the National Day is a dream come true. - Gazi Al Hammad, father of baby boy born at 7.29am December 2, 2021, at NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah.

“We have had all our previous four babies delivered by Dr Rabab Al Hilmy and therefore chose this doctor and this hospital. We are blessed to have our baby boy today and we will cherish this day forever as our country turns 50 today. We, as Emiratis, are proud of every milestone the UAE has achieved in these 50 years. My son is born in this great country and sharing his birthday with the National Day is a dream come true,” Al Hammadi said.