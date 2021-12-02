Sunjay Sudhir, the new Ambassador of India to the UAE and Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India at the India Pavilion. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The India Pavilion today marked the UAE’s 50th National Day and will be presenting an array of cultural performances showcasing a unique fusion of India’s and UAE’s culture.

India’s Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said in a tweet message: “I extend my best wishes to the leadership & people of UAE on the occasion of their 50th National Day. India Pavilion @Expo2020Dubai is a testament to solid bonds of friendship & extensive cooperation India & UAE share. Wishing 50 more years of peace & prosperity.”

The UAE National Day celebrations will be hosted at the Amphitheatre at India Pavilion. Various dance groups including Balle Balle Dubai, The Punjabi Dance Group and Dhol Tasha will perform at the ceremony to highlight India’s festive spirit and its support to the UAE, an important strategic partner for India.

Sunjay Sudhir, the new Ambassador of India to UAE, said, “UAE is one of India’s most valued partners. The two nations have always shared a commitment to openness, peaceful coexistence and social harmony that are based on their cultural traditions, spiritual values and shared heritage.”

A day after presenting his credentials, the new Indian Ambassador to the UAE chose his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020 as the first spot to visit on Wednesday.

He toured the India Pavilion along with Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, who is also the Deputy Commissioner General of India for Expo2020.

With an average daily footfall of around 7,000 people, the India Pavilion had attracted 400,000 visitors in the first 57 days of the world’s greatest show.

It was recently recognised as one of the most iconic pavilions at Expo 2020 by the American Institute of Architects.