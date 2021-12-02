Paying special tributes to UAE’s 50th anniversary a 50-metre long flag was hoisted from a yacht docked close to Dubai’s Bluewater’s Island, that symbolised UAE’s glorious journey. Image Credit: Supplied

DUBAI: A 50-metre-long UAE flag and 50 other flags were hoisted during a yacht parade for the 50th anniversary celebrations of the UAE’s unification in Dubai on Wednesday.

The second “UAE National Day-Marine Edition” celebration presented a visual treat that infused patriotic love for the UAE among the participants and spectators.

Nearly 500 UAE nationals, residents and visitors participated in the event that saw a parade by a fleet of 30 yachts, seven boats and six jet skis decorated with colourful flags and balloons, the organisers said.

Paying special tributes to UAE’s 50th anniversary a 50-metre long flag was hoisted from a yacht docked close to Dubai’s Bluewater’s Island, that symbolised UAE’s glorious journey. Fifty other flags were simultaneously hoisted from yachts docked at the iconic Dubai Marina.

Organised by Ad&M advertising and event management company and D3 Yacht, the event saw all the yachts making a circle for the flag hoisting ceremony after which dignitaries, invited guests and residents of Marina witnessed a number of water sports activities as well.

A fly boarder one end of the flag as it waved majestically in the backdrop of the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel — Ain Dubai. National anthem played in the background infused a feeling of patriotism which was palpable in the air of Dubai Marina.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Majid Bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Ruling Family Member and Director of General of Citizens Affairs Office in Ajman, Sheikh Obaid Bin Suhail Al Maktoum, Dubai Ruling Family Member and Dr. Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai attended the ceremony, the organisers said.

After the flag hoisting ceremony, the guests were taken on a two-hour ride during which traditional Ayyala and Yowlah dancers enthralled the visitors. The event also turned out to be memorable for radio contest winners for flag hoisting ceremony, who were part of the whole cultural extravaganza.

Dr. Aman Puri said, “My heartiest greetings to all my Emirati brothers and sisters and all the UAE residents. The UAE is a symbol of peaceful coexistence and prosperity for the whole world. Today, we are also celebrating the best of the country’s values that the world can learn from.”